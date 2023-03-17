ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s International Film Festival begins in Alappuzha

March 17, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The fourth Women’s International Film Festival kickstarted here on Friday. It was inaugurated by H. Salam, MLA. As many as 25 films, including five documentaries, will be screened under World Cinema, Indian cinema, and Malayalam Cinema categories at Kairali and Sree theatres in the three-day festival organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. The festival book was launched by P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA. Singer P.K. Medini was felicitated at the function. Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari presided.

