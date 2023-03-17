HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women’s International Film Festival begins in Alappuzha

March 17, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The fourth Women’s International Film Festival kickstarted here on Friday. It was inaugurated by H. Salam, MLA. As many as 25 films, including five documentaries, will be screened under World Cinema, Indian cinema, and Malayalam Cinema categories at Kairali and Sree theatres in the three-day festival organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. The festival book was launched by P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA. Singer P.K. Medini was felicitated at the function. Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari presided.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.