Kerala

Women’s hostel guard beaten to death in Palakkad

Murderer sneaked into hostel compound on Thursday night

The security guard of a women’s hostel at Kanjikode was beaten to death by a man who sneaked into the hostel compound on Thursday night. The murder took place at Athurasramam Working Women’s Hostel, Kanjikode. Security guard John Puthettu, 71, from Kozhikode, was attacked with an iron rod around 11.30 p.m.

The police said the hostel inmates raised an alarm on seeing a man behind their building at night. The security guard caught the man and brought him to the front side. However, the man grabbed an iron rod and attacked John. The man escaped from the scene after the attack.

The police took John to a private hospital here, but he died soon. The attack was recorded in the hostel surveillance camera. The police indicated that they could identify the man, and a search was on for him.

The police said there were 13 women at the hostel when the attack took place.

