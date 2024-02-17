GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Women’s freedom does not mean unrestrained life, says Mujahid meet

February 17, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu inaugurating a women’s session at the 10th Mujahid State conference at Karipur near Kondotty on Saturday.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu inaugurating a women’s session at the 10th Mujahid State conference at Karipur near Kondotty on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Women’s emancipation does not mean offering an unrestrained, free life for women, said the 10th Mujahid State conference being held at Karipur near Kondotty on Saturday. The conference called upon Muslim women to throw to the wind modern concepts of liberalism that assert free sex and free life.

The conference cautioned women against ideals that discard religious values and that attempt to destroy family values. It also sought an end to the traditional clerical regime denying the right for women to enter public places and pray in mosques.

The conference asked the government to initiate women welfare societies at local-body-level to help widows and the destitute. The conference also asked the government to gradually reduce the availability of liquor in the State.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu inaugurated a women’s session held as part of the conference on Saturday. She congratulated the Muslim community on the educational empowerment of its women.

Gulzar Karishma Malik, chartered accountant from Hyderabad, was the chief guest. Putting an end to inequalities and discriminations in financial sector would help women come to the mainstream, she said.

