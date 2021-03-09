Women’s Day observed in capital

Sub Inspector Asha V. Rekha who took charge as the SHO of the Cantonment Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday along with her team of women officials, as part of observance of International Women’s Day.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 March 2021 00:20 IST

Women officers take charge in police stations and are deployed in highway patrol

Women police officers spearheaded the functioning of 123 police stations in the State on Monday as the Kerala Police marked the International Women’s Day with novelty.

These officers assumed the responsibilities of station house officer (SHO), General Diary (GD) in-charge, ‘paraav’ and public relations officer at the stations. They were also deployed in highway patrol vehicles across the State.

Women commandos were deployed in the Chief Minister’s escort vehicle as well as his official residence, the Cliff House, here.

In the capital district, women police officers manned the Cantonment, Thampanoor and Kazhakuttom stations in Thiruvananthapuram City police district and Kilimanoor, Attingal, Kallambalam, Venjaramoodu, Neyyattinkara and Nedumangad stations in Thiruvananthapuram Rural police district.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera presented certificates to police officers who proved their mettle in various fields at a ceremony held at the Kerala Police Headquarters.

The male employees of the Kerala Women’s Commission felicitated their female counterparts as part of the Women’s Day observance held in its office. Director V.U. Kuriakose presented chairperson M.C. Josephine a rose as a mark of respect.

‘Koode’ project

The district administration launched the ‘Koode’ project for the welfare of women employees at the Civil Station here on the occasion of the International Women’s Day on Monday.

Launched as part of the ‘Trivandrum Ahead’ initiative, the project aims at generating ideas to make the Collectorate more women-friendly, ensuring welfare measures for women staff and providing them legal aid.

Women’s cell

A women’s cell has also come into being at the Collectorate as part of the initiative.

The cell comprised District Collector as its chairperson, Sub-Collector vice-chairperson, a senior woman Deputy Collector, a woman councillor and an advocate as its members.

Besides District Collector Navjot Khosa and Sub Collector M.S. Madhavikutty, Deputy Collector R. Rajalakshmi, psychologist Priya Mani and advocate Sreeja Sasidharan are its current members.