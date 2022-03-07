Women’s Day: KSRTC to hold women-only tours

In connection with the Women’s Day Observation, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will observe women’s travel week from March 8 to 13 in the State.

As part of the programme, the budget tourism wing of the KSRTC would hold women-only tours across the State, said a release.

Nava Kerala Mission coordinator T.N. Seema will flag off the first trip of the Women’s Travel Week at the Central University of Kerala capital centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The trip is for the women employees of NIMS Medicity who will tour Munroe Island, Sambranikodi, and Thirumullavaram Beach.

Trips consisting of 100 women are arranged as part of the programme. Through this initiative, the KSRTC budget tours mooted the idea of safe and comfortable journey experience for women, said the release.