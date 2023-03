Women’s Day Celebrated at KVM College

March 08, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

International Women’s Day was celebrated at KVM College of Arts and Science, Cherthala, on Wednesday. Devi K. Varma, Assistant Professor, SD College, Alappuzha inaugurated the celebrations. Seena Pallikkara, an artist associated with the Central Bureau of Communication, performed Kathaprasangam on the occasion. E. Krishnan Namboothiri, Principal, KVM College of Arts and Science, and Assistant Professors Anitha Sekhar, Lekshmi, Soumya, Saneesha and others spoke. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.