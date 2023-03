March 08, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

International Women’s Day was celebrated at KVM College of Arts and Science, Cherthala, on Wednesday. Devi K. Varma, Assistant Professor, SD College, Alappuzha inaugurated the celebrations. Seena Pallikkara, an artist associated with the Central Bureau of Communication, performed Kathaprasangam on the occasion. E. Krishnan Namboothiri, Principal, KVM College of Arts and Science, and Assistant Professors Anitha Sekhar, Lekshmi, Soumya, Saneesha and others spoke.