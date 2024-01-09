GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala State Women’s Commission to organise tribal camps  

January 09, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Women’s Commission (KSWC) will organise two camps in Kollam district to identify problems and challenges faced by women belonging to Scheduled Tribes community. On January 10, the commission will visit the houses in Vanchiyod Scheduled Tribe area under Chithara grama panchayat. The coordination meeting will be held at Vanchiyod community hall at 2 p.m. KWC chairperson P. Sathidevi will inaugurate the event and commission member V.R. Mahilamani will preside over the function. The second camp will be held on January 11 at Kulathupuzha. P. Sathidevi will inaugurate a seminar at the grama panchayat hall and panchayat president P. Laila Beevi will preside over the function.  

