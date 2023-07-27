Women’s commission to organise seminar on privacy and security in cyberspace

July 27, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Women’s Commission, in association with the National Commission for Women, will organise a seminar on ‘Right to privacy, problems in the cyber world, security issues, and misuse of social media’ here on Monday.

Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George will inaugurate the seminar to be held at the district panchayat hall at 10 a.m. National Commission for Women member Delina Khongdup will deliver the keynote address. Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi will preside over the inaugural function.

Kerala Women’s Commission member Indira Raveendran, Mayor Arya Rajendran and district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar will speak.

Journalist R. Parvathi Devi will take a class on the topic ‘Women and social media,’ Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Superintendent of Police E.S. Bijumon on ‘Right to privacy, attack on women in cyberspace, and cyber security,’ and cybercrime investigator Dhanya Menon on ‘Safe social interactions in cyberspace and precautions.’

People’s representatives from local bodies, officials of the Women and Child Development department, Kudumbashree workers, people from voluntary organisations, and students will attend the seminar.