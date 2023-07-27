HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women’s commission to organise seminar on privacy and security in cyberspace

Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George will inaugurate the seminar to be held at the district panchayat hall at 10 a.m.

July 27, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Women’s Commission, in association with the National Commission for Women, will organise a seminar on ‘Right to privacy, problems in the cyber world, security issues, and misuse of social media’ here on Monday.

Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George will inaugurate the seminar to be held at the district panchayat hall at 10 a.m. National Commission for Women member Delina Khongdup will deliver the keynote address. Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi will preside over the inaugural function.

Kerala Women’s Commission member Indira Raveendran, Mayor Arya Rajendran and district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar will speak.

Journalist R. Parvathi Devi will take a class on the topic ‘Women and social media,’ Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Superintendent of Police E.S. Bijumon on ‘Right to privacy, attack on women in cyberspace, and cyber security,’ and cybercrime investigator Dhanya Menon on ‘Safe social interactions in cyberspace and precautions.’

People’s representatives from local bodies, officials of the Women and Child Development department, Kudumbashree workers, people from voluntary organisations, and students will attend the seminar.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.