Women’s commission sitting in city from tomorrow

The Kerala Women’s Commission will organise a Thiruvananthapuram district-level sitting at Jawahar Balbhavan, Vellayambalam, here from 10 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, a statement here on Sunday said.
June 04, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram
