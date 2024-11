A total of 24 cases were settled in a Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) sitting held in Kollam on Wednesday. Among the 72 complaints, report was sought in six cases while remaining 42 will be considered in the next sitting. Commission member Indira Ravindran led the sitting. Law officer Chandra Shobha, advocate Hema Shankar, advocate Seenath and other women cell representatives attended.

