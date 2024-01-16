Womens commission seminar held at Marayur

January 16, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - IDUKKI

Girls are forced into marriage without being given a chance for higher education in various parts of the State and the number is very high in Scheduled Tribe areas, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a seminar at Marayur Panchayat Hall in Idukki as part of a Scheduled Tribe zonal camp organised by the commission on Tuesday.

“Children belonging to the Scheduled Tribes should be given more priority to higher education. Dropout of children from the Scheduled Tribe area should be prevented. The State government has arranged better basic amenities in the education sector,” said Ms. Satheedevi.

Marayur panchayat vice-president Jomon Thomas presided over the function. Commission members Elizabeth Mamman Mathai, Indira Ravindran, V.R. Mahilamani, P Kunjayisha, and Tribal Development Officer S.A. Najim, among others, attended the meeting.

The women’s commission will visit the houses at the Nellippettykudi tribal settlement under Marayur grama panchayat at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Ms. Satheedevi said that a coordination meeting of various departments is to be held as part of the camp, at Marayur panchayat hall at 11 am on January 17. The development issues of the tribal settlements will be discussed, she said.