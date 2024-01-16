GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Womens commission seminar held at Marayur

January 16, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Womens Commission Chairperson P. Satheedevi inaugurating a seminar at Marayur Panchayat hall on Tuesday.

Kerala Womens Commission Chairperson P. Satheedevi inaugurating a seminar at Marayur Panchayat hall on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Girls are forced into marriage without being given a chance for higher education in various parts of the State and the number is very high in Scheduled Tribe areas, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a seminar at Marayur Panchayat Hall in Idukki as part of a Scheduled Tribe zonal camp organised by the commission on Tuesday.

“Children belonging to the Scheduled Tribes should be given more priority to higher education. Dropout of children from the Scheduled Tribe area should be prevented. The State government has arranged better basic amenities in the education sector,” said Ms. Satheedevi.

Marayur panchayat vice-president Jomon Thomas presided over the function. Commission members Elizabeth Mamman Mathai, Indira Ravindran, V.R. Mahilamani, P Kunjayisha, and Tribal Development Officer S.A. Najim, among others, attended the meeting.

The women’s commission will visit the houses at the Nellippettykudi tribal settlement under Marayur grama panchayat at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Ms. Satheedevi said that a coordination meeting of various departments is to be held as part of the camp, at Marayur panchayat hall at 11 am on January 17. The development issues of the tribal settlements will be discussed, she said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.