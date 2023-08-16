Women’s commission doing its best on Manipur: Meenakshi Negi

August 16, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is trying to do its best to address violence against women in strife-torn Manipur, commission member secretary Meenakshi Negi has said.

She was speaking on the sidelines of a consultation meet organised by the commission for southern States here on Wednesday.

Ms. Negi said the commission had constituted a high-level committee that had gone to the northeastern State several times and met the affected people. “We are most worried about women being used as tools. That is the reason the commission chairperson visited different parts of the State, met authorities, the two sides, women’s groups, and the victims,” she said.

Regarding the response from the women’s groups, Ms. Negi said they were happy that someone talked to them. “They saw reason when asked where it would end if women clashed with each other. Hopefully, the women from the two communities will get together and demand that the violence stop. However, the wounds are too fresh,” she said.

The commission had allied with district and national legal services authorities to provide legal assistance to the people. “The commission is there. We have all the outreach activities, helpline and complaint system. We can offer them shelter. If some women feel more threatened, we can offer them shelter in Delhi or any other safe haven,” she said.

Ethnic clashes broke out a few months ago between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, with scores of people dead and complaints of sexual violence against women.

