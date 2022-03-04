Kerala

Women’s commission adalat

Kozhikode

The Kerala Women’s Commission will hold a mega adalat at the Town Hall here on March 7. Both the pending complaints and new complaints will be considered at the adalat, which will begin at 10 a.m.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2022 5:56:31 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/womens-commission-adalat/article65190134.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY