Kerala

Women’s commission adalat on August 23 in Kozhikode

The Kerala Women’s Commission will hold a district-level adalat at the Collectorate conference hall here on August 23. Chairperson P. Sathidevi will preside the adalat that will begin at 10 a.m.


