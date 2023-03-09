ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s bike ride held in Thiruvananthapuram

March 09, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The women’s bike ride organised by Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport organised a women’s bike ride in collaboration with Dauntless Royal Explorers and the Air India Express on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

Around 100 women bikers participated in the ride that started from the international terminal and ended at the domestic terminal here on Wednesday, said a release from the airport.

Maldives Consul General Aminath Abdullah Didi, Sub Collector Dr. Ashwathi Srinivas and social activist and entrepreneur Shalin Eliz Eby were the chief guests. Training in self-defence and first aid, led by CISF and airport medical team, was imparted. A talent show and cultural programs were also organised.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US