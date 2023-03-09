HamberMenu
Women’s bike ride held in Thiruvananthapuram

March 09, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The women’s bike ride organised by Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport organised a women’s bike ride in collaboration with Dauntless Royal Explorers and the Air India Express on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

Around 100 women bikers participated in the ride that started from the international terminal and ended at the domestic terminal here on Wednesday, said a release from the airport.

Maldives Consul General Aminath Abdullah Didi, Sub Collector Dr. Ashwathi Srinivas and social activist and entrepreneur Shalin Eliz Eby were the chief guests. Training in self-defence and first aid, led by CISF and airport medical team, was imparted. A talent show and cultural programs were also organised.

