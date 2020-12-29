Women urged to raise their voice against atrocities

Kerala State Women’s Commission Chairperson M.C. Josephine has asked women to raise their voice against the increasing incidents of atrocities against women in the country.

Stringent action

Addressing an adalat of the commission here on Tuesday, Ms. Josephine said the panel would recommend stringent action against those accused of swindling a huge amount of money from a group of women by posing themselves as human rights activists.

64 cases

As many as 64 cases came before the commission.

Of these, 11 cases were settled, while 11 cases were postponed to the next sitting of the panel.