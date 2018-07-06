Women trained in geriatric care

Kudumbasree Mission executive director S. Harikishore distributing certificates to the participants of ‘Harsham’ training programme in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Kudumbasree’s new scheme to provide care to the elderly is turning out to be a success by ensuring well-paying jobs for women.

Women across the State who have received training under the ‘Harsham - happiness redefined’ scheme have been offered starting salaries of up to ₹20,000 by various agencies.

Training is being provided by tying up with service providers such as Hindustan Latex Family Planning and Promotion Council, Health Action by People (HAP).

Kudumbasree aims at training 1,000 people in geriatric care and ensure jobs for them this year, a statement here said.

The elderly will be provided professional care and support at homes or hospitals.

Food and medicines, checks for sugar and blood pressure, and giving baths to bedridden patients are among the services provided under Harsham.