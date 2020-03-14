Women to make, distribute masks

As there is a severe shortage of masks in the markets to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a group of women under the Irinjalakuda Cathedral have come forward to make masks. The women will distribute these masks free of cost at hospitals, public places and government offices. “We want to lend a helping hand to the government and Health Department, which struggle to control the spreading of the disease,” they said.
Cases against 2 firms
Meanwhile, district legal metrology department registered cases against two firms, who sold masks at exorbitant rates. The shops sold the masks, which were priced ₹10 per piece, at double price. The N95 masks were sold for ₹130 without showing the price.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.