Kerala

Women to make, distribute masks

Severe shortage of protective gear

As there is a severe shortage of masks in the markets to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a group of women under the Irinjalakuda Cathedral have come forward to make masks. The women will distribute these masks free of cost at hospitals, public places and government offices. “We want to lend a helping hand to the government and Health Department, which struggle to control the spreading of the disease,” they said.

Cases against 2 firms

Meanwhile, district legal metrology department registered cases against two firms, who sold masks at exorbitant rates. The shops sold the masks, which were priced ₹10 per piece, at double price. The N95 masks were sold for ₹130 without showing the price.

