Women take lead role in veterinary profession

Once considered a male bastion, women are entering the veterinary profession in large numbers.

At a time when veterinary science is emerging as one of the potential areas for higher education and research across the world, the number of woman veterinarians is on the rise.

Globally 55% of veterinarians are women. Among the veterinarians working in Kerala in the government and university sectors, more than 45% are women. Eight district animal husbandry officers and three additional directors in the Animal Husbandry department are also women. At present, 70% of veterinary science students are girls in the country, says T.P. Sethumadhavan, former director, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

“Recent statistics reveal that of the total students studying in two veterinary colleges under the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, 63% are girls,” he says.

Assured job opportunities is the main reason why girls are attracted to the sector, says Sosamma Ipe, veteran veterinarian and Padma awardee.

“Earlier in my time, only a few women used to enroll for veterinary course. There was a general assumption that the veterinary sector is not meant for girls. I remember that time when some university in Tamil Nadu refused to take girls into the veterinary course and they have to seek court’s intervention for admission. There were only two girl students in the first batch of veterinary course in the State,” she recalls.

“Now times have changed. One of my girl students is a well-known surgeon who has been hired for conducting surgery in animals, including lions in zoos, at various places,” says Dr. Ipe.

In tune with the growth in pet care and management, the country is witnessing rapid growth in pet industry and peripherals. During the post COVID-19 phase, more than a dozen super specialty pet clinics and advanced laboratories were established in the State. Lot of entrepreneurs, including veterinary graduates, are involved in establishing these facilities, says Dr. Sethumadhavan.

Women veterinary graduates are working in diversified fields, including government, Civil Services, research institutions, public sector or private institutions. Many women veterinary graduates and post-graduates from India are working in developed countries such as the United States, U.K., EU, Canada, and Australia.

“Since early days, women used to rear cows and goats as it is a source of income that can be generated at their own comfort at home. There is good demand and credibility for milk, home-made curd, butter milk and ghee. Moreover, animals are good companions for women, who are often left alone at home. I know many women who often talk to their pet animals like their friends or children, “ says Sreeja Arangottukara, who has more than a dozen cows of various breeds in her house.

A quantitative analysis of the ‘supply and demand of veterinary manpower in India: implications for policy decisions’ done by P.V.K. Sasidhar (Associate Professor, School of Extension and Development Studies, Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi) and P. Gopal Reddy (Associate Dean for Research and Advanced Studies, College of Veterinary Medicine, Nursing and Allied Health, Tuskegee University, United States of America) reveals that India needs 72,000 graduate veterinarians, but the current availability is around 45,000.