Women suffer from victim shaming and superstitions: Pinarayi

January 09, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decried the growing culture of victim shaming in the country where women are increasingly blamed for crime meted out to them.

Inaugurating a public meeting to mark the conclusion of the 13th national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) here on Monday, Mr. Vijayan also raised caution on conscious attempts being made to bring back superstitions and regressive practices denounced by society in the past. Women often became the victims of such practices that were unfortunately promoted by a section of women themselves.

Mr. Vijayan lamented a prevalent tendency to victimise women who were subjected to atrocities. “Instead of blaming the perpetrators, the women who have been victimised often get chided. Attempts are made by various quarters to hold the victims responsible by flagging their attire, the time when the incident occurre, the places where they happen as well as the persons who accompany them. Such behaviours are indicative of a patriarchal society,” he said.

NDA govt. flayed

He also accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of failing women, minority communities and the marginalised sections, including Dalits, in the country. The Bilkis Bano case, in which the Centre endorsed the release of the 11 convicts, was a reflection of the scant regard that the Narendra Modi government had for gender justice. Rape and murder cases in places such as Kathua, Unnao and Hathras also stand as reminders to how the BJP stood by the perpetrators in such heinous crime, Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister was also critical of the Centre for a sense of concern among religious minorities in the country. Its decision to go ahead with the plan to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to determine citizenship on the basis of faith did not augur well for the secular fabric of the country, he said.

AIDWA national president P.K. Sreemathi presided over the meeting. Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau members Brinda Karat and Subhashini Ali, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and AIDWA general secretary Mariam Dhawale were among those who were present.