Women start-ups, entrepreneurs on the rise in Kerala: KSUM report

March 07, 2023

There has been a significant increase in the number of women start-ups and entrepreneurs in Kerala spurred by various schemes and projects implemented by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM). According to a report released by KSUM on the eve of International Women’s Day, the number of women start-ups under KSUM has gone up to 233 in the first three months of 2023 when compared to 175 during last year.

Further strengthening presence of women entrepreneurs in the ecosystem, KSUM aims to secure investor funding to 250 women/women impact start-ups besides providing funds to more than 1,000 established women start-ups through various innovation programmes by 2030. It also has plans to create women angel investors groups during this period.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said financial support of around ₹1.73 crore was given to women/women-cofounded start-ups in the last financial year and ₹1 crore was disbursed as loan for women start-ups.

Last year, women startups secured funding of ₹8 crore through various innovation programmes, he added.

KSUM’s ‘Women In Entrepreneurship’ programme aims at fostering and promoting women through technical, ﬁnancial, business connect and by intervening policies for the

enterprise to start, scale and accelerate in Kerala.