Women should stand on their feet: Minister

Women should move out of the shadow of patriarchy and learn to stand on their feet, Minister for Local Self-government M.V. Govindan has said.

He was speaking after attending the valedictory of fourth batch of Chuvadu 2022, a residential training for 1,070 community development society (CDS) chairpersons, here on Saturday.

Women should be able to participate in the family system in a democratic way. The Kudumbashree auxiliary groups had been able to prevent violence against women and react to them, and improve Kudumbashree’s intervention in social problems. Women need to be financially strong to achieve empowerment and equality, the Minister said, urging the CDS chairpersons to understand the possibilities of their panchayats and plan schemes for starting enterprises in farm, industry, and microenterprise sectors.