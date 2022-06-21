Women should fight injustice, inequality, and violence: Minister

‘Intense struggles needed for women to gain their rights’

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchu Rani and filmmaker Aisha Sultana at a State Convention of Young Women organised by the All India Youth Federation in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchu Rani on Tuesday said women should attain the capability to defend themselves against increasing violence, injustice, and gender inequality.

Women are not safe anywhere today. Female foeticide and persecution of women are on the rise. There is no equal justice or pay parity. Even their democratic rights are denied. Women are facing such ignominy in all spheres in the country, and intense struggles are needed to gain their rights, Ms. Chinchu Rani said. She was inaugurating the State women’s convention organised by the All India Youth Federation here.

She added that vigilance and active intervention on the part of women are required to ensure that the fate of the law student at Perumbavoor, Uthara, or Vismaya does not happen to anyone in future.

Vineetha Vincent, AIYF national leader, AIYF State president N. Arun, and CPI district secretary P. Raju spoke.

At a seminar organised in this connection, Women’s Commission member M.S. Thara said democracy should enter households with domestic work shared by everyone for any qualitative change to happen in society. Filmmaker Aisha Sultana and transgender activist Vijayaraja Mallika took part in the seminar.