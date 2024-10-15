Women set to steer Kochi’s Water Metro ferries

Three young women who have been freshly recruited as crew members of Kochi Water Metro ferries are on cloud nine and would in over a year qualify to steer the award-winning fleet of electric-hybrid ferries.

They have now been posted as trainee laskars (crew members). This is a rarity in Kerala’s water transport sector where boat crew members are mostly men. The three trainees — Arunima, Lakshmi and Sneha — are also the first women in India to qualify the general purpose rating (GPR) conversion course and are at present undergoing on-the-job advanced training, including in handling the 100-passenger capacity ferries, Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML) sources said.

Among them, Arunima A. from Kollam underwent a year’s training at KWML to get lascar licence, after completing her electrical and electronics engineering diploma course. The 23-year-old spoke of how she was always curious to know more of India’s first Water Metro project. “On joining, I was surprised at the hi-tech ferries having equipment on par with small ships. My technical background and the wholehearted support of fellow crew members helped me get a better idea of the vessels,” she said.

“I had little idea of the water transport sector till I became a crew member of the ferries,” said Lakshmi R.S., a Thiruvananthapuram native and a diploma holder in electronics engineering. “But my initial inhibitions have gone thanks to all help extended by other crew members and KWML officials. Me and the two other women crew are getting trained in handling [piloting] the ferries. We also join other crew members in safely mooring the ferries, in maintaining them, and in crowd management,” she added.

Buoyed by the response from women candidates, KWML has advertised for more of them to join as boat crew. “The Water Metro stands for women empowerment. As technology advances, more and more capable women should come forward to take up jobs in what were once male bastions, proving that Kerala’s women are capable of taking up responsibilities in all levels in different sectors. The three young women recruits who have joined as crew members in our ferries are eager to prove that they are equal to or even better than their men counterparts in their job. They are showing dedication and are keen to learn more skills, proving their worth,” said Sajan John, chief operating officer (COO), KWML.

He reminded that Kerala was the first to begin the GPR conversion course in the country. Having undergone training as mandated by the Kerala Maritime Board, the women underwent a year’s training in KWML and will be eligible to steer Water Metro ferries in another two years when they would qualify for ‘srank’ licence. In the long term, their experience in operating electric hybrid ferries will help them in the ongoing ‘green transition’ phase in the country’s inland water transport sector, Mr. John added.

The women are now part of the crew of ferries that operate from the High Court and Vyttila Water Metro terminals.

India’s first lady Merchant Navy Officer Capt. Radhika Menon from Ernakulam has agreed to promote KWML’s campaign to rope in more women crew in Water Metro ferries, informed sources said. Capt. Menon is a recipient of the bravery award instituted by International Maritime Organisation.