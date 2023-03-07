ADVERTISEMENT

Women play judges as men display their culinary skills

March 07, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Malappuram

A unique competition on Tuesday evening ahead of the International Women’s Day celebrations in Malappuram

Abdul Latheef Naha

A contestant explaining the recipe and the cooking method at a cooking competition held for men as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations in Malappuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The courtyard of Variyankunnath Kunhahamed Haji Memorial Municipal Town Hall here witnessed a unique competition on Tuesday evening ahead of International Women’s Day.

The Vanitha League, the women’s wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, organised a cooking contest exclusively for men as part of the celebrations.

It was a day many women enjoyed watching men burn their hands while displaying their culinary skills. None of the men who participated in the competition was professional. Yet they showed exceptional elan when cooking the dishes of their choice.

They had to bring stove, gas, utensils, and all the ingredients needed for their dish. The organisers provided tables and water. Yet, enthusiasm abounded as men fiercely contested for a prize. All participants completed their dishes well within the 90-minute time frame.

They tried different varieties of food, including biriyani, chicken broast, and puddings. The thrust was on non-vegetarian. Moideenkoya P., a former expatriate, won the first prize for his fish biriyani. Nayeem Arabi, an autorickshaw driver, won the second prize for a delicious pudding he made with arrowroot powder. Vignesh K.S., a college student, won the third prize for his chicken dish.

The judging panel comprised culinary experts Maimoona K., Hajara Othukkungal, and Jubin Sherin.

“It was a different experience. We chose this unique competition to send home a vital message that men could play a significant role in a happy home by assisting their women in cooking,” said Rinisha V., general secretary of the Vanitha League municipal committee.

Ms. Rinisha said it was time that the traditional society changed its attitude to cooking and homemaking. “Together, husbands and wives can be stronger homemakers,” she said, giving away ₹5,000, ₹3,000, and ₹2,000 to the first, second and third prize winners respectively.

Municipal chairperson Mujeeb Kaderi inaugurated the competition. He congratulated the participants and called for more active male participation in homemaking.

Although many men had registered for the contest, some withdrew at the last moment. “Maybe they were reluctant to cook publicly. Some of them said they used to help their women at home. Yet, they were shy in public,” said Ms. Rinisha.

