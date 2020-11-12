Women outnumber men on electoral roll in Wayanad

Women voters outnumber men in the final voters’ list for the civic body polls in Wayanad district, which was published on Thursday.

The total number of voters in the district is 6,19,793. The final voters’ list shows that there are 3,03,696 men voters, 3,16,092 women and five transgender voters in the district.

Among grama panchayats, Nenmeni has the highest number of voters (36,315) and Thariode has the lowest (8,495) number of voters. In the three municipalities in the district, Mananthavadi has the largest number of voters (36,064 ) and Kalpetta has the lowest (31,577). Sulthan Bathery municipality has 34,037 voters.

Among block panchayats, Kalpetta has the highest number of voters (1,48,105 voters) and Sulthan Bathery has the lowest number (1,11,251 voters). Mananthavadi has 1,21,987 voters and Panamaram has 1,25,167 voters.

The Wayanad district panchayat has 5,18,110 voters .