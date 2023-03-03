ADVERTISEMENT

Women-oriented policies to be implemented with greater vigour: Minister

March 03, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

International Women’s Day celebrations organised by Kerala Women’s Commission

The Hindu Bureau

A visualisation of a women-centric poem by Murugan Katakkada at the International Women’s Day Celebrations jointly organised by the Government of Kerala and Kerala Women’s Commission, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The State government is implementing women-oriented policies with great vigour. Initiatives such as gender budget and women police recruitment are a step in this direction, Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the Kerala Women’s Commission’s International Women’s Day celebrations here on Friday.

The Minister said women should realise their talents on their own and utilise these. The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day was ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’.

She said that gender inequality existed in the digital sector. Women’s representation in the artificial intelligence sector was below 4%.

Post-floods, the government had studied the odds women had to overcome in the disaster-affected areas. Empowering women should be taken up with the support of digital education. Programmes to train women in digital technology had been launched in all districts, she said, adding inequality should be removed with more might.

Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh who attended the event said leadership and coordination played a significant role in women empowerment at the regional level.

Winners of International Women’s Day prizes were felicitated. Best ‘jagratha samithis’ (vigilant committees) and media awards were given away on the occasion.

Neha Biju, a student, was named brand ambassador of the commission’s ‘Kaumaram Karuthakku’ campaign.

Women’s commission chairperson P. Satheedevi presided over the function. V.K. Prasanth, MLA; Mayor Arya Rajendran; and district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar; were present.

