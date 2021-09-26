Women on a power-packed ride

14-member team is on a three-day Kasaragod-Kanyakumari trip

A group of 14 young women from across the State are on a three-day ride from Kasargod to Kanyakumari on their motorbikes. They will celebrate World Tourism Day as they reach their destination on Monday.

The group, consisting of professionals, housewives, students, and teachers, has sparked curiosity all along their journey. The ride, under the banner of the Calicut Riders Family (CRF) Women on Wheels, was named Mini K-to-K 2021. “We call it Mini K-to-K as we have restricted it from Kasaragod to Kanyakumari, instead of the legendary Kanyakumari to Kashmir ride,” said Nasli K., secretary of the CRF Women on Wheels.

Mounting her BMW G-310-R, Ms. Nasli said that she had developed a passion for riding only after her marriage. An interior designer from Malappuram, Ms. Nasli is riding her husband’s motorbike. After spending their night in Kozhikode, the rider group reached Kalpathy near here on Sunday morning, where they were given a reception by the local members of the CRF. “It is a privilege to host our friends. They are doing this Mini K to K for the second year in succession. The message they send out is profound,” said Chandraja K.S., CRF Women on Wheels Palakkad convener.

The machines

The women are riding Jawa, BMW, KTM Duke, Royal Enfield variants including Classic and Himalayan, Apache and Hero Xpulse. They hail from Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, and Malappuram. Some of them met for the first time during the ride and became friends.

“It gives an amazing feeling. It’s a short break from family and routine, and gives one a lot of scope for personal enrichment. We got to meet interesting people,” said Reshma K., a schoolteacher from Kozhikode. She is riding a BMW GS-310.

Excitement was visible on the faces of Meghana Mohammed from Thrissur, Amrita Joshi from Kasargod and Shamna K.V. from Kannur as they removed their helmets. “I feel proud. The investment we make in building our personality by way of joining such rides will be immense,” said Ms. Shamna, a CMA student from Kannur.

Ms. Amrita, a polymer science student and the youngest member of the group, was all ears as CRF founder Faiz explained to them their route. They took the Palakkad route for the sheer excitement of traversing the Kuthiran tunnel.