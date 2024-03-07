Women inducted into Kerala’s Fire and Rescue Services for the first time

March 07, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

For the first time since its inception, the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services inducted women officers into the force on Thursday.

The first batch of 82 women fire fighters concluded their year-long training programme with a passing out parade at the Special Armed Police (SAP) parade ground in Peroorkada here.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who received salute at the parade, called the event a momentous occasion and a befitting one to mark International Women’s Day that falls on Friday. He said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s decision to induct women into the fire force was bound to enhance its efficiency, even as it broke yet another gender barrier.

Mr. Vijayan pointed out that four inductees were BTech graduates while 26 others were postgraduates. There were also 50 graduates and two diploma holders among the batch mates.

Training

The batch completed 150 days of rigorous training at the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Academy in Thrissur. Their course included training in fire fighting and rescue operations, handling chemicals, industrial safety, mountain rescue, flood rescue, and scuba diving.

Director General, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, K. Padmakumar was present on the occasion.

