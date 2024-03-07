ADVERTISEMENT

Women inducted into Kerala’s Fire and Rescue Services for the first time

March 07, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

First batch comprises 82 women fire fighters; CM says induction of women into fire force bound to enhance its efficiency

The Hindu Bureau

The first batch of women fire fighters who were inducted into the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

For the first time since its inception, the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services inducted women officers into the force on Thursday.

The first batch of 82 women fire fighters concluded their year-long training programme with a passing out parade at the Special Armed Police (SAP) parade ground in Peroorkada here.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who received salute at the parade, called the event a momentous occasion and a befitting one to mark International Women’s Day that falls on Friday. He said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s decision to induct women into the fire force was bound to enhance its efficiency, even as it broke yet another gender barrier.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayan pointed out that four inductees were BTech graduates while 26 others were postgraduates. There were also 50 graduates and two diploma holders among the batch mates.

Training

The batch completed 150 days of rigorous training at the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Academy in Thrissur. Their course included training in fire fighting and rescue operations, handling chemicals, industrial safety, mountain rescue, flood rescue, and scuba diving.

Director General, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, K. Padmakumar was present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US