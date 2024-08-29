Women in Cinema Collective terms en masse resignation of AMMA executive committee ‘an act of cowardice’

Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), an advocacy group that champions women’s rights and equality of sexes in the Malayalam entertainment industry, has termed the en masse resignation of 17 executive committee members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), including its president Mohanlal, “an act of cowardice.”

Speaking to a YouTube channel, award-winning actor and WCC member Parvathy Thiruvothu said: “How cowardly of them to step away from a position where they are now accountable to speak to the media.”

Ms. Parvathy said, ideally, the AMMA executive committee should have set an example by working with the Kerala government and other stakeholders to chart a course forward. Instead, she said, the onus has again fallen on the women in the industry to take the conversations and debates forward.

Ms. Parvathy pointed out that the “same AMMA office-bearers” had welcomed an accused actor (charged with contracting hirlings to sexually assault a colleague in the film industry) back into the organisation’s fold.

‘In denial’

Moreover, Ms. Parvathy said, the AMMA committee was “in denial mode” till one woman after another emerged on social and mainstream media to testify to the atmosphere of “fear, authoritarianism and entrenched sexual exploitation” in the Malayalam film industry.

Ms. Parvathy said society was now seeing those at the apex of the Malayalam movie industry for “who they are.”

She hoped that the new leadership would take AMMA down a more benign and welfare-oriented path.