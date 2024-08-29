GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women in Cinema Collective terms en masse resignation of AMMA executive committee ‘an act of cowardice’

WCC member Parvathy Thiruvothu says AMMA executive committee should have set an example by working with Kerala government and other stakeholders to chart a course forward

Updated - August 29, 2024 12:31 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 12:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), an advocacy group that champions women’s rights and equality of sexes in the Malayalam entertainment industry, has termed the en masse resignation of 17 executive committee members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), including its president Mohanlal, “an act of cowardice.”

Speaking to a YouTube channel, award-winning actor and WCC member Parvathy Thiruvothu said: “How cowardly of them to step away from a position where they are now accountable to speak to the media.”

Mukesh among five booked by Kochi City police on petitions filed by woman actor

Ms. Parvathy said, ideally, the AMMA executive committee should have set an example by working with the Kerala government and other stakeholders to chart a course forward. Instead, she said, the onus has again fallen on the women in the industry to take the conversations and debates forward. 

Ms. Parvathy pointed out that the “same AMMA office-bearers” had welcomed an accused actor (charged with contracting hirlings to sexually assault a colleague in the film industry) back into the organisation’s fold.

Malayalam actor Jayasurya booked on sexual harassment charges in Hema Committee report fallout

‘In denial’

Moreover, Ms. Parvathy said, the AMMA committee was “in denial mode” till one woman after another emerged on social and mainstream media to testify to the atmosphere of “fear, authoritarianism and entrenched sexual exploitation” in the Malayalam film industry. 

Ms. Parvathy said society was now seeing those at the apex of the Malayalam movie industry for “who they are.”

She hoped that the new leadership would take AMMA down a more benign and welfare-oriented path. 

Related Topics

Kerala / Malayalam cinema / cinema industry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.