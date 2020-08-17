Women-friendly corridor in Vazhuthacaud

17 August 2020 18:36 IST

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Vazhuthacaud is set to turn into a corridor for women with the opening of a slew of women-centric projects of the city Corporation.

A women-friendly centre, a walkway with roof along the women’s college route, toilet facilities and bus shelters are part of the project that will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

According to Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar, who is also the Vazhuthacaud ward councillor, the women-friendly centre would be of use to women who are commuting within the city as well as visiting from outside.

“The women-friendly centre called ‘pournami’, located near the DPI junction, will have a cafeteria run by women, breast-feeding centre, toilet facilities and an ayurveda clinic, which can be used by both men and women. A second building called ‘pulari’ located near the Vazhuthacaud Junction will house an Akshaya centre, ward committee office and a few other Government-related institutions,” says Ms.Ravikumar.

The work on a women-friendly walkway with roofing from the Government College for Women to Vazhuthacaud is also progressing. Although the initial plan was to extend it till the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Cotton Hill, the project had to be cut short due to opposition from shop owners in some areas, as they said that the roofed walkway would block the view to their shops. The walkway will be spruced up with the images of inspirational women on the walls.

A bus stop, with cafeteria and toilets, is also coming up near the Bakery Junction, near the waiting area for buses to the Poojappura- Karamana route.