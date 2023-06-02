Women find their footing in tourism in flood-ravaged Kuttanad

June 02, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

As Kuttanad is still trying to recover from the economic aftermath of the epic deluge in 2018, several women who lost their livelihood are finding their footing in the tourism sector with the support of the Kudumbashree Mission.

A group of six women recently opened a water sports and entertainment park at Payattupakka in Neelamperoor grama panchayat. Another all-woman team set up a health tourism clinic at Pulinkunnu, while other groups have donned the role of tourism providers, opened cafeterias under the common name ‘Nalumani Kattu’, ‘Pournami’ restaurants and so on in different parts of the region known for its vast paddy fields, picturesque backwaters and a large network of canals.

“The economic consequences of the 2018 floods were quite sharp. We lost our means of livelihood and were facing an uncertain future when authorities suggested the idea of a water sports park. Apart from providing technical support, the government helped us bankroll the project. The venture is helping us achieve financial stability,” says Sherly Rajendran, a member of the team.

Activities on offer

The park, which was opened on April 25 on a large waterlogged paddy polder, is offering visitors kayaking, pedal boat, dinghy, and kotta vanchi (coracle) services. The water sports activities will soon be moved to a tributary of the Pampa river at Aakkanadi in the same local body where a Kudumbashree unit is setting up a restaurant. Once moved there, more activities including kite flying, fishing and a host of adventure activities will be offered to tourists.

The water sports park and related activities have been funded under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative-Entrepreneurship Development Programme (RKI-EDP). “The project is a joint initiative of Kudumbashree Mission, RKI-EDP and Veliyanad block panchayat. It provides Kudumbashree members in the area with livelihood means. All the women including those involved in water sports and adventure tourism are provided proper training,” says Chinchu Soman, micro enterprise consultant, RKI-EDP Veliyanad block.

Officials of Kudumbashree Mission say the efforts are opening up new tourism destinations in the region and promoting local economic development. As many as 136 women, almost all of them from inland fisherfolk families, have benefitted in the first phase of Kudumbashree’s tourism initiative for livelihood. “People of Kuttanad need support to restore their livelihood. Kudumbashree members are exploring new opportunities without disturbing its fragile ecology,” says Prasanth Babu J., Kudumbashree Mission district coordinator.