Women entrepreneurship on display at Sankalp show

January 14, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Women entrepreneurship is on display at Palghat Lions School here. The 25 th Sankalp Crafts and Weaves lifestyle exhibition curated by Priya Menon is pulling crowds. The quality that women entrepreneurs could infuse in their products is evident at the show, which will conclude on Sunday.

Women from different parts of the State have assembled at the school auditorium with their unique products. From clothes, furnishings and jewellery to organic healthcare products, indoor plants, home-made food items and innovative hobbies, the Sankalp exhibition has raised its bar when it re-opened after a gap of three years.

“It’s a lifestyle and fashion exhibition solely aimed at empowering women and promoting entrepreneurship among them,” said Ms. Menon. Shafi Parambil, MLA, inaugurated the show.

“Look at this bed-sheet. With 350 thread count, it gives such smoothness and quality that you can hardly find in products available in shops,” said Krishna Satya, explaining how carefully she chose her items. Bed-sheets with embroidery and lace work and different types of towels, including bamboo towels, are there in Ms. Satya’s collection.

Subaangi boutique’s Geetha Prakash has a wide range of furnishings, including cushion covers, kitchen towels and aprons. Several stalls are there displaying various bags made of cloth, jute and canvas.

Quality difference in handmade jewellery and their counterparts sold in shops is manifest at the show. Sandhya Venugopalan’s terracotta jewellery collection named Mrinmayi is appealing. So is the collection of Reeja Mohan and Preethi Santhosh under Sapphire brand. “We also make caparisons of different size,” said Ms. Reeja.

Mini Joy’s Event Decors has a curious collection of ceramic indoor plant pots and crockery. Scented soy-wax candles of Punnya from Kozhikode are evidently superior to the scented paraffin wax candles.

Many visitors not so familiar with indoor plants were curious to explore some air purifying plants at Prakruti stall. The low-maintenance zz indoor plants, miniature palms, lucky bamboos and various snake plants are a good attraction.

One has to explore the food stalls right at the entrance to the exhibition. From snacks to biriyani, the food stalls have plenty to satisfy a foodie.

“Sankalp has been championing the cause of women empowerment by fostering entrepreneurship amongst them since 2010. We have been providing women and other traditional artisans a selling platform which not only gives them access to customers directly, but also helps in boosting their confidence in themselves as entrepreneurs,” said Ms. Menon.