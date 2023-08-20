Women entrepreneurs to organise mega expo in Kozhikode

August 20, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC) is organising a mega expo of women entrepreneurs on Kozhikode beach from Sunday. Around 200 women entrepreneurs are taking part in the expo which will be inaugurated by Woman and Child Welfare Minister Veena George at 10 a.m. on Monday. Various cultural programmes at the beach open stage and food court are also part of the expo. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the valedictory function at 5.30 p.m. on August 26, says a press release.

