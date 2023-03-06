Women entrepreneurs’ meet on March 8

March 06, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Department of Industries and Commerce is organising a women entrepreneurs’ meet here on Wednesday in connection with International Women’s Day and the Year of Entrepreneurs.

Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George will inaugurate the event at the RDR Convention Centre at a function to be attended by Minister for Industries P Rajeeve.

Over 500 women entrepreneurs from different parts of the State are expected to participate in the meet. There will be special sessions for the women entrepreneurs to share their experiences and showcase their product. Also, stalls highlighting various services for entrepreneurs will be set up by the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, KSIDC, and the Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion.