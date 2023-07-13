Women drivers strive to steer KSRTC’s SWIFT service

July 13, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Ten years after the State-run Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) got its first woman driver, four more women are set to steer the corporation’s SWIFT services.

Jisna Joy C. and Sreekutty K.M. from Thrissur, Sheena Sam from Nilambur, and Anila S. from Nellimoodu in the district have been undergoing training at the KSRTC Staff Training Centre, Attakulangara, here for the past 20 days. The women who have heavy motor vehicle licence are among the 11 selected from 127 women who had applied in response to a notification.

Jisna’s father used to own a tipper, and since she wanted to drive it, it was natural for her to take a heavy vehicle licence. Sreekutty took the licence a year ago after practising in a relative’s vehicle. Anila has driven school buses, while Sheena has been a driving school instructor.

The ‘hurdles’

The women had to appear for an ‘H’ test, a road test, and an interview to get selected.

At the Staff Training Centre, they are almost through with their training on KSRTC ordinary bus. Next will be training on City Circular electric buses that the women will drive, initially in Thiruvananthapuram. It will be followed by a classroom programme on management induction, and at the last will be martial arts training in association with the Police department. Only after the women are assessed to be ready will they be allowed in the field, says Staff Training Centre Principal Vinod Kumar V.

An inspiration

Mr. Vinod Kumar says KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar aims at putting women at the wheel of the entire electric buses’ fleet. “There is still resistance to the idea of women driving buses. The presence of these women in the field will inspire others.”

Four trainers are taking the women through the process. Motivating them is V.P. Sheela, the first woman KSRTC driver, currently working at Muvattupuzha. “I tell them once you are aboard a bus, you have to focus solely on the bus. The girls are making steady progress.”

Reju P.S. Nair, a master trainer, says since they are the first women in the KSRTC after a long gap, there is a lot of attention on them. “We want them to reach a super class service level. They are passionate about driving. Also, they concentrate more in class. We want them to move gradually to driving long-distance buses, instead of only city services.”