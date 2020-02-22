Women directors’ film shoot from next month

KOCHI

22 February 2020 22:58 IST

₹3-cr. Budget allocation comes as boost

With the Supreme Court rejecting a plea against the selection of scripts and directors, work on two films to be directed by women using ₹3 crore allocated in the State Budget 2019-20 is likely to begin in March.

The apex court verdict against the selection by a government-appointed jury came on February 14. The court refused to intervene in the matter, paving the way for work on the two films to start, N. Maya, managing director, Kerala State Film Development Corporation, told a press conference on Thursday.

Time lost

Director and Kerala State Film Development Corporation chairman Shaji N. Karun says that filming is expected to begin in March and will be completed in about three to four months. Precious time has been lost due to the court case.

Advertising

Advertising

The reputation of the State and the film development corporation has been affected too, he says.

The film directors and scripts were chosen about seven months ago. The films should have been ready and going to the censors by now, he says. Ms. Maya said the KSFDC had plans to send these films to festivals and competitions this year.

Denies allegations

Kukkoo Parameswaran, actor and member of the panel which selected the directors and scripts, denies the allegations that the jury had not selected the best scripts and directors. In fact, the panel did its work considering the great step taken by the government to encourage women in cinema.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac allocated in the 2019-20 Budget ₹3 crore to encourage women film directors as part of an effort to boost their role in the Malayalam film industry.

Inspiration for the allocation came from the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective, an organisation of women film personnel, formed in response to allegations of sexual harassment in the film industry.

However, once the film scripts and directors were chosen by a panel headed by Raghunath Palery, a group approached the Kerala High Court and then the Supreme Court against the selections.