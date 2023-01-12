ADVERTISEMENT

Women and children’s hospital in Kanhangad to be operational in March

January 12, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George has said that the Kanhangad Women and Children’s Hospital will be operational by March.

She was addressing a meeting at the Kanhangad mini civil station to review issues in the health sector in Kasaragod, on Thursday

The Minister said a superspecialty hospital would be set up at the site of the existing Tata Trust Government COVID Hospital in Kasaragod. An expert committee will inspect the site by the end of January.

Ms. George said separate neuro clinics would be set up in 11 panchayats affected by endosulfan. Neurologists will visit health centres in the panchayats four times a year and examine patients.

The Minister also reviewed the activities of various health institutions in all the five Assembly constituencies in the district.

C.H. Kunhambu, MLA, said ₹1 crore would be allocated from the special asset development fund of the MLA for the proposed superspecialty hospital. N.A. Nellikunnu, MLA, also promised to allocate ₹3.50 lakh from his asset development fund for provision of electricity at the Kasaragod Government Medical College Hospital.

CONNECT WITH US