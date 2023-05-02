ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s death: probe launched as relatives allege cyber bullying

May 02, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Though the victim had lodged a police complaint, the accused continued defaming her online

The Hindu Bureau

The Kaduthuruthy police have launched a probe into the death of a 26-year-old woman who ended her life after allegedly being subjected to cyberbullying. The victim has been identified as V.M. Athira, a native of Manjoor.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, a case has been registered against Arun Vidhyadharan, 34, for abetment of suicide. The accused has gone into hiding and the police have launched an inter-State search to trace him.

According to the victim’s relatives, Athira and Arun were known to each other. The youth had even approached the victim’s parents with a marriage proposal, which was dismissed following a background check of the former. “As the relationship started turning toxic, Athira decided to end the relationship about a year ago,’’ said one of her relatives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, however, started bullying her online as soon as she registered her profile with a matrimonial website. He posted photos of the woman on his social media page with offensive remarks .

Following this, Athira lodged a police complaint, but the accused continued defaming her online. Unable to bear the trauma, she ended her life by hanging herself in her room on Monday morning, the relative said.

The funeral was held on the premises of her house on Tuesday.

Sajeev Cheriyan, Station House Officer, Kaduthuruthy, said an investigation had been launched in connection with the incident and charges against the accused might be escalated at a later stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US