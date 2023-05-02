Woman’s death: probe launched as relatives allege cyber bullying

May 02, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Kaduthuruthy police have launched a probe into the death of a 26-year-old woman who ended her life after allegedly being subjected to cyberbullying. The victim has been identified as V.M. Athira, a native of Manjoor.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, a case has been registered against Arun Vidhyadharan, 34, for abetment of suicide. The accused has gone into hiding and the police have launched an inter-State search to trace him.

According to the victim’s relatives, Athira and Arun were known to each other. The youth had even approached the victim’s parents with a marriage proposal, which was dismissed following a background check of the former. “As the relationship started turning toxic, Athira decided to end the relationship about a year ago,’’ said one of her relatives.

The accused, however, started bullying her online as soon as she registered her profile with a matrimonial website. He posted photos of the woman on his social media page with offensive remarks .

Following this, Athira lodged a police complaint, but the accused continued defaming her online. Unable to bear the trauma, she ended her life by hanging herself in her room on Monday morning, the relative said.

The funeral was held on the premises of her house on Tuesday.

Sajeev Cheriyan, Station House Officer, Kaduthuruthy, said an investigation had been launched in connection with the incident and charges against the accused might be escalated at a later stage.