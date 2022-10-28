Woman’s death at MCH: post-mortem report finds no medical negligence

She had died on Thursday following an allergic reaction, says the report

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 28, 2022 18:20 IST

The post-mortem report on Friday confirmed that there was no medical negligence in the death of Koodaranhi native K.T. Sindhu, 45, who was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) on October 26 with dengue fever symptoms.

Her family members had earlier alleged that she had died soon after one of the nursing staff administered her an injection on Thursday morning with the wrong medicine.

According to MCH sources, the cause of death was anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction. However, there was no reaction during the test dose, they said.

The Medical College police had registered a case as part of investigating the incident subsequent to a petition filed by the woman’s husband. The hospital staff also had been booked under Section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

Countering the allegation, the MCH authorities had claimed that the propaganda was meant to tarnish the image of the hospital. They had also clarified that there was no negligence on the part of any staff on duty.

Based on the post-mortem report, Health Minister Veena George also ruled out negligence on the part of the nursing staff. The Minister’s office informed that a detailed report had been sought from the MCH authorities.

