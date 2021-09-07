Woman’s death: accused brought to collect proof

Body was exhumed from kitchen

The police on Tuesday collected evidence in the murder of Sindhu, 44, whose body was exhumed from the kitchen of a house at Panikkankudy in Idukki.

Accused Benoy was brought to the spot at 10 a.m. Benoy showed the police the room where he quarrelled with Sindhu. He also showed the police a pit on the backyard where he initially planned to bury the body.

He also explained how he killed her and how the body was buried in the kitchen.

Sindhu had gone to the Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, to attend on her ailing husband, for which the accused threatened to kill her son.

Benoy was arrested on Monday from a plantation at Perinjamkutty, where he has been hiding.

The body of Sindhu was exhumed from the kitchen of his house on Saturday. Sindhu was reported missing from August 12 and Binoy went into hiding from August 16 after her family filed a complaint with the Vellathooval police station.

Idukki Deputy Police Chief Immanuel Paul is heading the team investigating the case.

The case

Sindhu was living in a rented house with her 12-year-old son at Panickankudy after she left Thankamany following a quarrel with her husband six years ago.

She became close to Benoy and moved to his house. The police said on August 11, she sent her son to stay with a relative of Benoy. Next day, her son reached the house and noticed that Sindhu was missing and informed the relatives.

As per the post-mortem examination report, the woman was strangled to death. There were marks of attack on the body. A rib was also found broken.