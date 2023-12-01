Woman’s charred body found in swimming pool

December 01, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

The charred body of a 50-year-old woman was found in a swimming pool on a private farm in Idukki on Friday.

According to the police, the visitors found the body of Morpalayil Joyce Abraham, wife of J. Abraham and a resident of Vazhavara, near Kattappana, around 1 p.m. The farm is owned by Abraham’s brother Shibu.

Joyce and her husband reached the State from Canada four months ago and have been staying with Shibu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police retrieved the body from the pond and shifted it to Idukki Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police V.A. Nishadmon led a team that inspected the spot and collected evidence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.