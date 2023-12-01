ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s charred body found in swimming pool

December 01, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

Victim identified as Morpalayil Joyce Abraham of Vazhavara

The Hindu Bureau

The charred body of a 50-year-old woman was found in a swimming pool on a private farm in Idukki on Friday.

According to the police, the visitors found the body of Morpalayil Joyce Abraham, wife of J. Abraham and a resident of Vazhavara, near Kattappana, around 1 p.m. The farm is owned by Abraham’s brother Shibu.

Joyce and her husband reached the State from Canada four months ago and have been staying with Shibu.

The police retrieved the body from the pond and shifted it to Idukki Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police V.A. Nishadmon led a team that inspected the spot and collected evidence.

