HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman’s charred body found in swimming pool

Victim identified as Morpalayil Joyce Abraham of Vazhavara

December 01, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The charred body of a 50-year-old woman was found in a swimming pool on a private farm in Idukki on Friday.

According to the police, the visitors found the body of Morpalayil Joyce Abraham, wife of J. Abraham and a resident of Vazhavara, near Kattappana, around 1 p.m. The farm is owned by Abraham’s brother Shibu.

Joyce and her husband reached the State from Canada four months ago and have been staying with Shibu.

The police retrieved the body from the pond and shifted it to Idukki Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police V.A. Nishadmon led a team that inspected the spot and collected evidence.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.