Woman’s abduction: Customs launches probe

Alappuzha

23 February 2021 21:36 IST

She was abducted by a gold smuggling gang from her home at Mannar

The Customs Department has launched a probe after it emerged that the woman who was abducted by a gold smuggling gang from her home at Mannar in the early hours of February 22 and later released could be a gold ‘carrier'.

Sources said that a six-member Customs team collected details from the Mannar police and questioned the woman on Tuesday. Bindu, 34, an employee of a supermarket in the U.A.E., returned home last week. She was abducted by a gang around 2 a.m on Monday and later released at Mudappallur near Vadakkenchery in Palakkad district.

The police said that she admitted that she was a 'carrier' who had smuggled gold to Kerala a number of times in the last eight months.

Officials said that one Mohammed Haneefa gave gold to Bindu in Dubai and the gang that abducted her was deployed by him.

Meanwhile, Bindu said that the media was labelling her as a gold smuggler without knowing the truth.

“I know Mohammed Haneefa. He used to hire my husband’s taxi in Dubai. Haneefa gave me an item and asked me to hand it over to a person in Kerala. After I came to know that the item was gold, I abandoned it at an airport in the Maldives during a stopover,” she told reporters.

Bindu said that she was physically tortured by the gang demanding the gold.

Meanwhile, the Mannar police have arrested Peter, 32, of Chengannur, who assisted the gang to abduct Bindu.

The police said that efforts were on to nab the members of the gang who attacked Bindu’s house and abducted her.