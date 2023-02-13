ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with infant attempts self-immolation in Kottayam

February 13, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The premises of the Koottickal Panchayat office in Kottayam on Monday witnessed some tense moments when a woman with her three-year old infant attempted self-immolation.

The incident took place around 3 p.m when the woman, identified as Rosamma Thomas of Kodunga, reached the panchayat office with her three-year-old daughter. Alleging that a granite quarry that operates in the vicinity of her house has made life miserable for her family, the woman poured kerosene over herself and the infant in a bid to set themselves on fire.

Even as the onlookers intervened, the woman fell unconscious. A police team, which rushed to the spot, soon shifted both the woman and the infant to a hospital nearby.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sources said the woman, who had been forced to vacate her ancestral home due to the functioning of a stone quarry in its vicinity, was desperate to sell off the property. The local police have launched a probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US