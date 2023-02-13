HamberMenu
Woman with infant attempts self-immolation in Kottayam

February 13, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The premises of the Koottickal Panchayat office in Kottayam on Monday witnessed some tense moments when a woman with her three-year old infant attempted self-immolation.

The incident took place around 3 p.m when the woman, identified as Rosamma Thomas of Kodunga, reached the panchayat office with her three-year-old daughter. Alleging that a granite quarry that operates in the vicinity of her house has made life miserable for her family, the woman poured kerosene over herself and the infant in a bid to set themselves on fire.

Even as the onlookers intervened, the woman fell unconscious. A police team, which rushed to the spot, soon shifted both the woman and the infant to a hospital nearby.

Sources said the woman, who had been forced to vacate her ancestral home due to the functioning of a stone quarry in its vicinity, was desperate to sell off the property. The local police have launched a probe.

